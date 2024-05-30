Tron 3 director talks wrapping the sci-fi movie: "I've basically been inside the computer for a year"

Joachim Rønning is swapping the ocean for the Grid with the upcoming Tron 3, his next movie following the Daisy Ridley starring biopic Young Woman and the Sea.

Young Woman and the Sea follows Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to ever swim the English Channel. Ridley stars as Trudy.

Not much is known about Tron 3, which is officially titled Tron: Ares, just yet. It stars Jared Leto, with the rest of the cast including Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, and Evan Peters. Intriguingly, it will also see the return of Jeff Bridges. He first portrayed Flynn in the 1982 Tron movie and returned again for 2010's Tron: Legacy.

"Well, what I can tell you – I can't tell you anything, basically," Rønning tells us of Tron 3 when we meet with him in London to talk about Young Woman and the Sea.

"We wrapped two weeks ago on principal photography, so I've basically been inside the computer for a year," he continues. "And then [I] come out here and talk to you, and be out on the ocean with Trudy for a couple of weeks, before going back into editing and back onto the Grid. And as a filmmaker, it's just such a blessing to be able to move between so vastly different worlds. And I'm looking forward to speaking with you about Tron when I can."

Tron: Ares is set for release on October 10, 2025. Young Woman and the Sea, meanwhile, is released in select UK cinemas this May 31. You can keep up to date with all of the year's releases with our guide to 2024's biggest movie release dates.

