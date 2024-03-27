Top Gun 3 has a story that Tom Cruise loves, according to its producer

Top Gun 3 producer Jerry Bruckheimer has given a very positive update on the project – the film has a story, and it's one Tom Cruise is said to like a lot.

The film was revealed to be in the works earlier this year, with Joseph Kosinski returning to direct, and Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell said to be returning.

"It will be Tom Cruise," Bruckheimer told Screen Rant. "Tom is amazing. We spent time with him. We have a story. Joe Kosinski had a wonderful story idea for it, and he [Tom Cruise] said I really like that, so we're developing it. But you never know when it's going to get made because Tom is so busy. He's doing Mission: Impossible right now, he's got a picture after it. Hopefully, we'll get a screenplay that he loves, and we'll be back in the air again."

No plot details have been revealed just yet, though it's certainly a promising sign that Cruise loves the film's story.

"There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Maverick director Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time," Powell said recently of the threequel. "There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don't know when I'll be going back… I'm sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future."

Top Gun 3 doesn't yet have a release date, and, by the sounds of it, we might be waiting for a while longer yet to feel the need for speed.

