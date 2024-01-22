Top Gun star teases third movie: "There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon"

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell has addressed reports of a threequel in the works.

The actor played the arrogant Top Gun student Hangman in the film, starring opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller – who are both said to be returning for Top Gun 3.

"There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Maverick director Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] all the time," Powell told Variety. "There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don't know when I'll be going back… I'm sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future."

There's no word on plot details just yet, as the threequel is still in the very early stages. It's also unclear when it might go into production, as Cruise is busy with both Mission: Impossible and a new deal at Warner Bros. Discovery.

When Maverick was released, it was a summer box office smash, going on to gross over $1 billion at the box office. It was such a hit following the slow pandemic years that Steven Spielberg credited Tom Cruise with saving Hollywood.

"I've been having some conversations with him [Tom Cruise] about it," Teller said of a potential Top Gun threequel back in 2022. "We'll see." He added: "That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom."

Powell recently starred opposite Sydney Sweeney in rom-com Anyone But You, and his Richard Linklater-directed action comedy movie Hit Man is coming to Netflix sometime this year.

