Stephen King has big praise for new Netflix original with a great Rotten Tomatoes score

The King of Twitter movie reviews Stephen King is back at it again but, this time, the legendary author has high praise for a Netflix original that has turned out to be a surprise hit.

"Rebel Ridge: If this is a Netflix original, it's one of the best," posted King on Twitter of Netflix’s new movie Rebel Ridge. The writer then went on to compare it to iconic '80s action franchise Rambo, but for the "thinking man." Is that King firing shots? See the full tweet below.

REBEL RIDGE: If this is a Netflix original, it's one of the best. A thinking man's RAMBO. No diss to David Morrell.September 14, 2024

Starring Aaron Pierre as ex-marine Terry Richmond and Miami Vice’s Don Johnson as the local police chief, Rebel Ridge follows one man’s return to his hometown to post bail for his cousin, only to find it mired in corruption. The flick also stars Soul Surfer’s Anna Sophia Robb as a court clerk who quickly becomes Terry’s ally.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "When Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne and his combat-ready officers. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, and bring justice to his own family."

It is clear where King is getting the Rambo comparison from, as the first Rambo movie titled First Blood saw Sylvester Stallone play a war veteran who returns to his hometown only to get on the wrong side of the small town’s cruel sheriff. But it's not just King who is loving the new flick, as Rebel Ridge has managed to stir up a highly impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it "one of the best films of the year so far."

The high-action movie is also making waves on the streamer as the action thriller currently stands at number 1 on Netflix’s top 10 English language movies chart after being released on September 6, according to Tudum. What's more, after being on the streamer for just two days, Rebel Ridge managed to stir up 31.2 million views.

Rebel Ridge is directed by Green Room’s Jeremy Saulnier. The cast also includes David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell.

Rebel Ridge is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or keep up to date with upcoming movies heading your way.