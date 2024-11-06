Riot Games hired Avengers directors the Russo brothers to help make a League of Legends movie, but reportedly paid them $5 million to walk away after script issues

League of Legends developer Riot Games reportedly tried to get a big-screen adaptation of the MOBA made with help from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo – but the project fell apart over script issues.

As tucked away in a Variety report about Arcane's eye-watering $250 million budget, 2020 saw the Russos come onboard to 'develop a film project set in the [League of Legends] universe'.

Unfortunately for Riot, a 'badly negotiated agreement' led to the developer having to fork out $5 million to make the Russos walk away, lest the studio be bundled with a 'a script that was no longer what they wanted'.

No further details about the project have been revealed, but it speaks to Riot Games' intention to grow out its multimedia plans with a big-budget Hollywood adaptation. Currently, only Arcane – which begins its final season on Netflix this week – has bore the fruits of those labors.

The Russos, meanwhile, have plenty on their plate in the present day. Alongside the Millie Bobby Brown-starring sci-fi movie The Electric State for Netflix, the pair are also returning to the MCU fold to helm both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at MCM Comic Con 2024, Joe Russo explained that the story potential – presumably fueled by another collaboration with Robert Downey Jr., this time as Doctor Doom – was a driving factor behind their Marvel comeback.

"We had been working on another project before Marvel approached all of us – so we're working on another project with Robert – and there was a story that evolved through conversations that we got very excited about," Joe Russo said. "Because it's always got to be the story."

Joe added, "Why would we come back if we didn't feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there's a kernel there for an idea that's really explosive?"

For more, check out the Arcane season 2 release schedule and our picks for the best shows on Netflix. If you're in a Marvel mood, you may want to dive into our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.