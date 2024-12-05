Kingsman star thinks another movie "could still happen", and he'd be keen "to do one more"

Looks like the Kingsman franchise might not be dead after all. Fans' hopes for more movies were dashed back in October, when 20th Century president Steve Asbell candidly told The Hollywood Reporter that the studio had "no plans" to do another chapter "anytime soon".

"I believe that was said by somebody from Fox, I think," Taron Egerton, who plays Eggsy in the action-comedy flicks, explained to Screen Rant more recently, though, as he revealed he and creator Matthew Vaughn are keen to continue the series.

"I think... I don't know, and I don't want to speak out of school, but I don't think that necessarily means that we won't do it. I think Matthew and I very much want to do one more. I want to do one more. And so while, you know, we don't have a shoot date yet, I think it could still happen."

While Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and its follow-up Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) both proved popular with audiences, the 2021 prequel The King's Man was a box office flop, which presumably stunted any chances of a fourth installment. Still, with Egerton and Vaughn still determined to make more, there seems to be a chance.

For now, Egerton will next be seen in Netflix thriller Carry-On, in which he plays Ethan Kopek, a young TSA officer who's blackmailed into letting a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight by a mysterious traveler. Jason Bateman and Sofia Carson also star.

It lands on the streamer on December 13. To tide you over until then, check out our picks of the best Netflix thrillers for some viewing inspiration.