John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate isn't confirming Keanu Reeves' return just yet: "We're all on bated breath waiting to find out"

Yeah, I'm thinking I... might be back?

John Wick 4
(Image credit: Lionsgate)

John Wick 5 is still in the works, but Lionsgate is staying coy about the hitman's fate – and the return of Keanu Reeves.

"This world continues to grow and expand in incredible ways," Lionsgate's EVP and Head of Global Products & Experiences Jenefer Brown told ComicBook. "Up next, of course, we have Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game."

There have been reports of a fifth movie since May 2023, but franchise director Chad Stahelski hasn't confirmed the sequel yet. "If we felt we weren't ripping the fans off and had more to give, I'd do it tomorrow. I just don't have that right now," he said last year. And then, of course, there's the case of whether Reeves will – or can – return.

"We’ve shared that we’re developing a fifth John Wick film," Brown continued. "[John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out."

"Well, you know the character's dead," was Reeves' response when asked whether he'd return to the role earlier this month.

Up next, though, is Ballerina. Set between the third and fourth movies, Ana de Armas stars as the titular dancer-turned-assassin, alongside Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, while Total Recall helmer Len Wiseman is in the director's chair.

Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of this year's upcoming movies with our guide to the biggest movie release dates of 2025.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

