Keanu Reeves has a very blunt reaction to if he'd return for another John Wick movie: "The character's dead"

Keanu Reeves might be considered one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, but that still doesn't stop the world from wanting to see him wipe out droves of daring henchmen who actually think, "Sure, I can take on John Wick." In a recent interview, Reeves was asked if there were any other plans for the Baba Yaga to make a killer comeback following his last epic outing as the heroic hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4. Of course, the star had to remind us that chances are slim because John is no longer living by the film's end.

When asked if he'd do more, Reeves said, "Well, you know the character's dead." That might be the case, but given John has been hit by cars, shot off buildings, and pretty much gone through hell to get payback, we wouldn't be surprised if he returned somehow. "He died in John Wick: Chapter 4. I know [it's] Hollywood ... but right now there isn't."

While there aren't plans for another Wick-centric chapter any time soon, we will see Reeves don the black suit again, only this time in the spin-off movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas. Another bullet-riddled story of vengeance will, this time, see a new hero who sets out to avenge her father's death and is set before Chapter 4. As confirmed in the trailer we've seen so far, John will come to her aid at one point to have a nice, calm chat with the bad guys at some point in the film. Just kidding, he's probably going to help her kill everyone.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Armas recalled her struggle with getting in on the action sequences required for the film and how her co-star gave her the necessary push to keep going. "Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts," she explained. "And I'm like, I can't complain anymore, I'm done. Because he is doing it!"

You can see how the Ballerina handles herself when she arrives in theaters on June 6, 2025. Check out release dates for every other big 2025 movie here.