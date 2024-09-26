Ana de Armas goes to war and asks Keanu Reeves for advice in first trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina
Ana de Armas is going to war
The first trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina is here and, it's a neon-drenched, stylish revenge tale packed with action – very John Wick, in other words.
In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get our first look at Ana de Armas as Rooney, a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The film takes place between the events of John Wick Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Lance Riddick, Ian McShane, and Angelica Huston return from the movies – as does Keanu Reeves's Wick. We see Rooney ask him how to start doing what he does, with the assassin dryly replying: "Looks like you already have."
Len Wiseman (Total Recall) directs from a screenplay by John Wick screenwriter Shay Hatten. The cast includes Reeves, Gabriel Byrne as the film's main antagonist, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castaneda. The late Reddick is making his final on-screen appearance as Charon in the movie. A potential sequel to Ballerina is already being discussed.
"It's high-octane. It's a cool story, it's well-acted, visually stunning, but it's just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," Reedus previously told Collider about the film.
This isn't the first John Wick spin-off: TV show The Continental, the origin story of Winston, debuted to mixed but mostly positive reviews last year.
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025, pushed back from its initial June 7, 2024 release date. For more, check out our round-up of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of confirmed movie release dates.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
- Molly EdwardsSenior Entertainment Writer