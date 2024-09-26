Ana de Armas goes to war and asks Keanu Reeves for advice in first trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina

The first trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina is here and, it's a neon-drenched, stylish revenge tale packed with action – very John Wick, in other words.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get our first look at Ana de Armas as Rooney, a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The film takes place between the events of John Wick Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Lance Riddick, Ian McShane, and Angelica Huston return from the movies – as does Keanu Reeves's Wick. We see Rooney ask him how to start doing what he does, with the assassin dryly replying: "Looks like you already have."

Len Wiseman (Total Recall) directs from a screenplay by John Wick screenwriter Shay Hatten. The cast includes Reeves, Gabriel Byrne as the film's main antagonist, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and David Castaneda. The late Reddick is making his final on-screen appearance as Charon in the movie. A potential sequel to Ballerina is already being discussed.

"It's high-octane. It's a cool story, it's well-acted, visually stunning, but it's just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang," Reedus previously told Collider about the film.

This isn't the first John Wick spin-off: TV show The Continental, the origin story of Winston, debuted to mixed but mostly positive reviews last year.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025, pushed back from its initial June 7, 2024 release date. For more, check out our round-up of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of confirmed movie release dates.