John Wick director addresses reports of a fifth movie: "If we wake up tomorrow and there's a good idea, we're doing it"

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has provided an update on John Wick 5 – and while he's not ruling it out, it doesn't sound like anything is in the works just yet.

"When you fall in love you fall in love. I'm in love with John Wick. I'm in love with the process and the story," Stahelski told Business Insider . "Keanu [Reeves] and I are both like, if we wake up tomorrow and there's a good idea, we're doing it. You can bet your ass."

Reports of a fifth movie first emerged in May 2023, when Lionsgate announced that a new movie was in development, but Stahelski hasn't been so hasty to confirm. "If we felt we weren't ripping the fans off and had more to give, I'd do it tomorrow. I just don't have that right now," Stahelski continued.

"The other stuff I'm working on are great properties, and I'm excited, but nothing is going to beat this." The director's next project is a Highlander reboot starring Henry Cavill, which is due to start filming next year.

Elsewhere in the world of John Wick, Ballerina, a spin-off film set between the third and fourth movies, is also in the works. Ana de Armas stars as the titular dancer-turned-assassin, alongside Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick in a posthumous appearance as Continental concierge Charon. The movie is set for release on June 6, 2025.

