Dwayne Johnson addresses "ridiculous" set behavior controversy, admits to peeing in bottles: "Yeah that happens"

Dwayne Johnson has cleared up those rumors about his set behavior – although some of them, he says, are true.

"I pee in a bottle. Yeah. That happens," Johnson told GQ, adding there's also some truth to him being late to set. "Yeah, that happens too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous."

Earlier this year, The Wrap released a report that the comedy action-thriller Red One was delayed from a Christmas 2023 release to a November 2024 release due to Johnson's "chronic lateness and lack of professionalism." The report also alleges that he frequently showed up to set as much as eight hours late, missed several days of shooting, and that the whole peeing in bottles thing was done in front of crew members. The delays reportedly brought the film's original budget of $50 million to a grand total of $250 million.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the Christmas-themed pic stars Johnson as the head of security for Santa Claus, who is played by none other than J.K. Simmons. The stacked cast also includes Chris Evans as a bounty hunter set out to kidnap Santa, Bonnie Hunt as Mrs. Claus, Kiernan Shipka a mythical Icelandic creature named Gryla, and Kristofer Hivju as Krampus.

Red One is in theaters now in the UK, and is set to premiere in the United States on November 15.