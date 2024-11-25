Dune 2 star Timothée Chalamet almost played Paul Mescal's role in Gladiator 2

Before Paul Mescal became Lucius in Gladiator 2, another A-list actor was in the running to star in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel.

Dune 2 star Timothée Chalamet was being considered for the role of Maximus’ son, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller was also on the list. Ultimately, Mescal caught Scott’s attention thanks to his acclaimed performance in Hulu show Normal People.

"Any studio would always prefer to have a known star," producer Doug Wick told THR, but, he admitted, “no other actor came close” to the role.

Chalamet was already a big Hollywood star at the time, having starred in Oscar-nominated movies like Call Me By Your Name and Little Women, and box-office hits like Dune. However, Ridley Scott and his producers decided to take a chance on Mescal, who had only starred in indie films like Aftersun and All of Us Strangers.

The Irish actor got the role, and the rest is (Roman) history.

Now out in theaters, Gladiator 2 is set two decades after the ending of Gladiator, as a grown-up Lucius becomes the hero of the story. After his home is destroyed, the son of Maximus and Lucilla is forced to return to Rome as a gladiator, while he plots his revenge.

Alongside Mescal, the cast includes Pedro Pascal as Marcus Acacius, Denzel Washington as Macrinus, and Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger as twin emperors Geta and Caracalla. Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla from the first movie, as well as Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus.

Chalamet didn’t get to fight in the arena, but he will be back on the big screen next year as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, which is already gaining Oscar buzz.

Gladiator 2 is out now in theaters worldwide. For more of what is coming to the big screen soon, check out our guide to upcoming movies.