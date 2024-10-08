Dune star Timothee Chalamet meets Joan Baez and gets booed out of the folk scene in new trailer for Bob Dylan biopic

A new trailer for A Complete Unknown, James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet, has arrived.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get another taste of Chalamet's singing voice as Dylan, but we also get a glimpse into his relationship with iconic singer Joan Baez Monica Barbaro), as well as his relationship with Sylvie Russo – who the real-life Dylan credits with having a heavy influence on his early music. The clip also sees Dylan's transition out of the folk scene and into a more electric sound – which was highly controversial at the time.

The cast includes Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Edward Norton as Peter Seeger (replacing Benedict Cumberbatch), Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, and Norbert Leo Butz as Alan Lomax.

Mangold penned the screenplay with Jay Cocks based on the 2015 biographical book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Wald. The filmmaker previously stated that the film is "not really a Bob Dylan biopic" but more of a movie about a very specific moment in the New York City folk scene (H/T Variety). Mangold also added that the real-life Dylan did, indeed, give the movie his blessing.

A Complete Unknown (Bob Dylan Biopic) - Official Trailer #2 (2024) TimothÃ©e Chalamet, Edward Norton - YouTube Watch On

A Complete Unknown is set to premiere in the US on December 25 and does not yet have an international release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.