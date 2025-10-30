After 22 games over 27 years, the live-action Call of Duty movie is finally moving forward with Deepwater Horizon director and Yellowstone creator at the helm

Peter Berg will direct from a script penned by Taylor Sheridan

Activision's long-delayed Call of Duty movie is finally moving ahead...and with a director and writer in tow.

Per a new press release from Paramount, Peter Berg is set to direct, write, and produce the Call of Duty movie alongside Taylor Sheridan, who will also write and produce. According to the release, the upcoming live-action feature film is "designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences."

