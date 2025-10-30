After 22 games over 27 years, the live-action Call of Duty movie is finally moving forward with Deepwater Horizon director and Yellowstone creator at the helm

Activision's long-delayed Call of Duty movie is finally moving ahead...and with a director and writer in tow.

Per a new press release from Paramount, Peter Berg is set to direct, write, and produce the Call of Duty movie alongside Taylor Sheridan, who will also write and produce. According to the release, the upcoming live-action feature film is "designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences."

Berg is perhaps best known for creating the Taylor Kitsch-led sports drama Friday Night Lights, and for helming blockbusters such as Hancock (the Will Smith superhero movie) and Deepwater Horizon. Sheridan is best known for creating Yellowstone, as well as Tulsa King and Landman. Berg and Sheridan previously collaborated on the 2016 Western, Hell or High Water, which earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

A movie based on the Call of Duty franchise was first announced back in 2015, with Italian director Stefano Sollima at the helm and an initial 2019 release date. In 2020, however, Sollima announced that the project had been delayed indefinity. There were no further updates until September 2025, when Paramount and Activision announced that they had signed a joint deal to make the film.

The Call of Duty movie does not yet have a release date, though we know it's headed for a theatrical release. For more, check out our list of the best Call of Duty games of all time.