Call of Duty movie officially heading to theaters with new Paramount chief comparing the film to Top Gun: Maverick - "We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence"

Call of Duty is one of the most popular and enduring video game series of all time, and now it's coming to the movies as game developer Activision has signed an agreement with Paramount to create films based on Activision properties (per THR).

As a franchise, Call of Duty focuses on different eras of military conflict stretching back to WWII, all the way into futuristic, sci-fi influenced settings across 23 main franchise games as well as multiple spin-offs. Paramount CEO David Ellison compares plans for the adaption to the success of Top Gun: Maverick, a military-focused action film that landed strongly with critics and audiences alike.

"As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I've spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love," Ellison tells THR. "Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don't take lightly."

"We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve," he continues.

"I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand - thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation."

It's unclear as yet which setting or story might be adapted for the Call of Duty film, but it's entirely possible the film could follow soldiers across multiple eras. Likewise, if the film spawns a series, each movie could tell a different CoD tale.

At the same time, Activision president Rob Kostich states that Paramount is a "fantastic partner" who will work to bring a "visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment."

"Our shared goal is quite simple - to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves," Kostich states.

No projected release date for the Call of Duty movie has been announced. While we wait for more info, check out the best Call of Duty games of all time.