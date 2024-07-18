Beloved action TV show from the 2000s is being brought back to life as a movie

24, the beloved action-packed TV show from the 2000s, is being brought back to life as a movie – though it'll be presented in a "very interesting way", promises producer Brian Grazer.

"Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theaters," the Imagine Entertainment co-founder explained, during an appearance on MSNBC's 'Squawk Box' last month (per Variety). "It's great for us, because we've built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it's Backdraft, which I'm now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it's 24, a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox."

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, 24 premiered in November 2001 and ran for nine seasons; its eighth concluding in January 2010 before it returned for limited series 24: Live Another Day in May 2014. Created by Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran, it followed Jack Bauer, US counter-terrorist federal agent as he attempts to thwart all kinds of nefarious plots, from cyberwarfare and government corruption to bomb threats.

Each tension-filled episode typically covered 24 consecutive hours of Jack's life, emphasized by split screens and a digital clock. Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Dennis Haysbert, Carlos Bernard, and Mary Lynn Rajskub also featured.

Between seasons 6 and 7, a television film titled 24: Redemption, in which Jack is tasked with stopping an Africa-based warlord from recruiting children into his murderous army, aired. So this new movie won't be the first feature-length outing in the franchise...

In 2017, Fox released spin-off 24: Legacy, starring The Walking Dead's Corey Hawkins as ex-military sergeant Eric Carter.

