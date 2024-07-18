Twisters star Glen Powell reportedly starring in a remake of a '90s cult favorite action movie

Twisters and Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell could be starring in a remake of '90s cult classic Backdraft.

Imagine Entertainment co-founder and movie producer Brian Grazer revealed the news on CNBC a few weeks ago, though no further details are available just yet.

"These formats of the late '90s and the 2000s have become very important because the streamers, or studios, are right now even more risk-averse," Grazer reflected.

"They like brands that are already established that people have high level of awareness to, where you actually add a new twist, or really interesting casting, which is of course what we're doing with ours," he added. "We're doing something with Sydney Sweeney which I'm very excited about. We're doing something with Scarlett Johansson, also very excited about. I mentioned Glen Powell with Backdraft."

Backdraft, directed by Ron Howard, released in '91 and stars Kurt Russell, Donald Sutherland, Robert De Niro, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. It follows firefighters in Chicago investigating a repeat arsonist. A direct-to-video sequel was released in 2019 which saw Sutherland and William Baldwin reprise their roles.

Powell, meanwhile, can currently be seen in Twisters, a sequel to the '96 original Twister. The actor has recently made waves in rom-com Anyone But You opposite Sydney Sweeney and Netflix comedy Hit Man opposite Adria Arjona. He'll also be returning for Top Gun 3, a follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick, though that's a long way off yet.

