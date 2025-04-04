Everyone's favorite onscreen runner Tom Cruise gave Glen Powell some humbling advice before he started shooting Stephen King adaptation: "You don't look as cool as you think"

Glen Powell has recalled the time he turned to Tom Cruise for some very specific advice before he started shooting his upcoming sci-fi movie The Running Man.

During the Creative Community Luncheon at CinemaCon 2025, Powell, who starred opposite Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, described the Mission: Impossible actor as "a guy that doesn't hide his excitement about what this all means."

Per Deadline, he went on say: "When I was cast, Tom was my first call … to learn how to run. [I was like] ' You know the theatrical experience and working hard and investing and putting your body on the line to entertain audiences.' He said, ‘Film yourself running as soon as possible. You don’t look as cool as you think.' We did, and, as you talk to these running coaches [they say] there's, like, only one actor that knows how to run on screen. It's Tom Cruise."

Directed by Last Night in Soho's Edgar Wright, The Running Man is set to release on November 7. Based on the 1982 novel by Stephen King, it's expected to follow Powell's Ben Richards, who agrees to take part in a Hunger Games-esque game show where people have to outwit murderous Hunters and travel across the globe to win a cash prize. Ben's hopes? To win enough money to cover life-saving treatment for his young daughter.

Colman Domingo, William H. Macy, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Michael Cera, Karl Glusman, and Josh Brolin round out the supporting cast.

"I don't have the insurance plan to be Tom Cruise. I'm not trying to be Tom Cruise, but I will say I learned so much from him on how to properly do an action movie," Powell added from the presentation. "I knew we were going to be shooting a lot of practical stunts on this movie, and I definitely got in what I call bulletproof shape, just knowing I was going to have to take some hits. But I don't think I fully prepped myself for what we tackled on this one."

For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.