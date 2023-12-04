25 years later, one of the first 3D open-world games ever made is getting a remake

One of the games that pioneered the open-world format is getting a long awaited sequel, and we finally know when.

Outcast: A New Beginning, announced earlier this year, is expected to launch on March 15, 2024. That's a hefty quarter of a century after the first game released on June 25, 1999, but it's looking all the better for it. The game will see hero Cutter Slade returning to the fantastical alien world of Adelpha in an open world action epic, featuring "light RPG" mechanics such as skill trees and NPC dialogue, according to THQ Nordic producers Michael Paeck and Andreas Schmiedecker during a hands-off preview of the game.

With an estimated runtime of 30-35 hours, Outcast: A New Beginning is intended as not only a direct sequel to the original, but as a re-entry point for new players and old fans alike. It was originally entitled Outcast 2, but was later renamed to reflect the producers' intentions to make it an inclusive action experience "no matter how familiar you are with Outcast" or its 2017 remaster. That being said, THQ Nordic has reunited the original creators to help make the game, so fans of the original Outcast should expect a fair few easter eggs baked in for good measure.

From what we've seen, the game looks massive. Adelpha's stunning yet unruly alien landscape, blending the natural and mechanical realms, definitely has an air of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora about it. Similarly, watching Slade glide through an icy tundra before swooping past sandy beaches with the help of his jetpack feels like something out of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom at times.

Outcast: A New Beginning will be released on new gen and PC platforms when it launches on March 15, 2024.

