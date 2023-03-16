Elizabeth Olsen reveals what she'd like to see next for Scarlet Witch in the MCU

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up about what she hopes is next for her Marvel character Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch.

"We can do anything with her now! I feel like we've done so much," Olsen told Screen Rant (opens in new tab). "Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her. She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

Scarlet Witch was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Disney Plus series WandaVision. Both saw her character grapple with grief after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the death of Vision, and she was the movie's antagonist in the former, so it makes sense that Olsen is keen for a little redemption and light relief.

We're set to return to the world of WandaVision with the spin-off series Agatha: Coven of Chaos about Kathryn Hahn's titular character, set for release in late 2023 or early 2024, but Olsen's involvement with the project has neither been confirmed nor denied. Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield Ford will reprise their WandaVision roles, though, while Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Heartstopper's Joe Locke will join the cast in undisclosed roles.

Next up for Marvel is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which arrives on the big screen on May 5. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with everything to come in the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.