Elden Ring's strongest players are celebrating its latest patch

Elden Ring's strength-based users are rejoicing thanks to the latest patch.

Earlier today, FromSoftware revealed Elden Ring patch 1.04, featuring a vast variety of buffs for Colossal and other huge weapons. This, as evidenced by the replies to the official patch notes on the official Elden Ring subreddit, has players with strength-based builds celebrating far and wide.

"strength bros... we're going to be okay," wrote one user, who received hundreds of upvotes from others in return. "Finally after giving a variety of strength weapons melee users can catch a break. I suspect a lot of people will start new builds with str over bleed," another user wrote in reply.

"They're actually listening to the players. This has just improved so many builds," said another user with a similar boatload of upvotes. "Collasal [sic] weapons got a buff and flies got nerfed, pretty cool to me," added another commenter, echoing the thoughts of many players across the subreddit.

It appears the new update has gone down a storm with players focusing on melee builds, then. Elden Ring features a vast number of weapons in all shapes and sizes, but Colossal Weapons are truly in a league of their own, in terms of both the damage they deal, and the stat requirements needed to wield them. From the looks of things, it seems like strength builds just got a lot more popular in FromSoftware's game.

