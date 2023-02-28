Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will come to PS4 and Xbox One

Elden Ring's newly-unveiled DLC will be on last-gen consoles.

Earlier today on February 28, FromSoftware very casually announced Shadow of the Erdtree, a new DLC expansion for Elden Ring. Lost in the ensuing chaos was the fact that the new expansion will be available for PS4 and Xbox One players of Elden Ring, as well as current-gen and PC systems.

That's according to the official Elden Ring Japanese website (opens in new tab), that is. It's a relief for last-gen players that FromSoftware won't just up and abandon the following they've spent years cultivating on both PS4 and Xbox One systems.

This may seem like a foregone conclusion, but we've seen last-gen consoles skipped over for DLC launches in the past. Last year when CD Projekt Red revealed the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion, the developer also revealed the new DLC wouldn't arrive on PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

However, it's worth pointing out Cyberpunk 2077 has typically struggled on last-gen console systems, whereas Elden Ring has managed superbly. The technical difficulties were no doubt a factor in CD Projekt Red dropping the expansion from last-gen systems, and that simply wasn't the case for FromSoftware's game.

Right now, this is literally the only information we have to go on surrounding the Elden Ring DLC. We don't have a release window for Shadow of the Erdtree, nor do we know which characters, if any, the new DLC will focus on. It's clearly still early days for the new expansion, but Elden Ring fans will no doubt be keen for any information, no matter how small, going forward.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at all the games that will probably be launching before Elden Ring's new expansion.