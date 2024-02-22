Elden Ring's banging Shadow of the Erdtree trailer has sent the open-world RPG straight back to the top of Steam's top sellers chart

Elden Ring has shot back into Steam's best-sellers chart after yesterday's new Shadow of the Erdtree trailer.

Checking up on Steam today, February 22, Elden Ring is proudly back in the storefront's best-sellers chart. FromSoftware's game is number four in the chart, trailing only to Valve's Steam Deck, ace co-op shooter Helldivers 2, and new action RPG Last Epoch, in that order.

This is directly off the back of yesterday's new Elden Ring DLC trailer, which finally unveiled more details about the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. The trailer showed off our Tarnished journeying to the new Lands of Shadow, encountering new foes and characters like Miquella, the brother of Malenia.

It looks like the trailer has been a certified hit, if it's encouraging brand new players to go and try Elden Ring for the first time. That's the implication at least from the game reappearing in the Steam top-sellers chart today - unless existing players are purchasing Elden Ring again on Steam for some reason, which seems a little unlikely.

Crucially though, the new trailer showed that Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is out later this year on June 21. This means there are just a handful of months to wait until the huge expansion drops, so perhaps newcomers are taking this as a sign to try and make it through the massive RPG before the DLC drops.

If you didn't already know, Shadow of the Erdtree is retailing for $40, which is two-thirds of the base game, if you need an indication of just how much stuff FromSoftware has likely got packed into the expansion. Unfortunately, Shadow of the Erdtree appears to resurrect the infamous FromSoftware swamp, which players will be delighted and horrified by in equal measure.

