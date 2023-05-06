Elden Ring player makes us feel bad about ourselves as they play upside down and with a steering wheel

It's hard to imagine that anyone would want to make Elden Ring any harder than it already is, but we've seen thousands of players master the game with all manner of different appliances, from dance mats to guitars… but this playthrough just might top them all.

Not only is Zestypineapples737 tackling Elden Ring by using a steering wheel as a controller, but they're also restricting themselves from using summons. Oh, and they're playing the game upside down and backwards, too.

Need to see it to believe it? Here's a clip of them beating Margit the Fell Omen "where the game is played upside down, backwards, and with a USB steering wheel" (thanks, TheGamer):

I doubt it'll come as a surprise to hear that the challenge has been pretty tough, and has taken four months so far. There's absolutely no doubt in my mind that they'll complete it, though.

As Austin recently told us, Elden Ring players have gotten incredibly good at killing bosses as quickly as possible. Just days ago, one Tarnished slayed Malenia in just 15 seconds on NG+7, whilst this streamer kills bosses with absurd limitations like dealing one damage at a time, with fights lasting upwards of five to seven hours for one attempt.

Elden Ring players also recently worked out that Malenia has averaged killing ten players every second since the game launched – and they're stunned.

Murdering people is all part of the fun in Elden Ring, but have you ever tried to take out Melina right at the start of the game? Well, one player did by setting the ground alight before stopping at a site of grace and summoning Melina. By setting a fire before she arrives, Melina will kneel down amongst the flames, converse with you, and then finally succumb to the fire, killing her.

Don't forget, Elden Ring's DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has finally been confirmed. Earlier this week, FromSoftware announced "an upcoming expansion" that is "currently in development" and attached an image showing a mysteriously extinguished Erdtree, with a lone figure in the distance standing among a field of spectral gravestones…