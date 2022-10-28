Elden Ring player beats all 165 bosses in one run without taking a single hit

By Dustin Bailey
published

The true Elden Lord has arrived

Elden Ring
After months of preparation and effort, one player has defeated every boss in Elden Ring without taking a single hit.

On March 7, less than two weeks after the launch of Elden Ring, streamer GinoMachino declared (opens in new tab) "I will complete Elden Ring all bosses no hit." On July 15, that message was quoted with (opens in new tab) "This tweet is about to age very well." On October 25, the battle was complete.

You can check out the archived stream (opens in new tab) if you want to spend a full workday viewing some downright godly Elden Ring play for yourself, but GinoMachino provided a clip of the moment of triumph on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Holy shit," the streamer says. "Oh my god. We did it, you guys. Wow."

The best part of the run is the dead silence leading up to its final moments. GinoMachino doesn't say a word, but you can watch the entire chat freaking out as the streamer heads through the tutorial area to beat the final boss in the run - the Soldier of Godrick. The soldier has one last surprise in store with an unexpected aggro, but goes down all the same.

Of course, the Elden Ring challenge runs have been escalating since launch. In April, the game was beaten in three hours with zero damage taken. In July, it was conquered hitless at level one. Some players have previously recorded hitless victories against all the bosses (opens in new tab), but GinoMachino is the first to string it all together in a single run.

