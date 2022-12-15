Elden Ring patch notes 1.08.1 fix two bugs from the Colosseum update

Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 is out right now, fixing a few unintended consequences from the Colosseum update last week.

As detailed over on the Bandai Namco website (opens in new tab), Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 is out right now on all platforms. "This patch brings fixes to unintended changes that came with the 1.08 Colosseum update," developer FromSoftware writes on its website, eliminating some accidental slip-ups from last week's big new update.

Firstly, Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 fixes a bug that changed the behavior of crouching attacks with right-handed weapons, when wielding certain weapons in your left hand. FromSoftware doesn't detail which weapons these actually were, but it's good to know the problem is eliminated nonetheless.

Secondly, a bug has been fixed that prevented the player's positions from being displayed correctly. This bug actually didn't originate in the Colosseum as you might expect, but was instead present while outside the new PvP arena, for some obscure reason.

And with those two relatively minor changes, Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 concludes. The big Colosseum update that caused these unintended errors launched just last week, and was announced by FromSoftware in a very casual fashion right before The Game Awards 2022 in LA.

This caused some to speculate that the developer was getting the PvP update out of the way to announce further, bigger DLC at The Game Awards the following day. This never happened, however, and although FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki said the Elden Ring team still had "several more things" they wanted to do with the game, the developer instead announced Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon for launch next year in 2023.

