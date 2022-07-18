Elden Ring modder brings the infamous Night of the Black Knives to life

An Elden Ring player has reconstructed their own Night of the Black Knives experiment to see which formidable bosses would survive the event.

Last week, YouTuber BjornTheBear uploaded the video below. At the outset, the YouTuber explains that they've modded the game to stage the Night of the Black Knives event as it would've occurred before the events of Elden Ring, pitting nine Black Knife Assassins and one Alecto leader against various bosses throughout the game.

So the ten assassins go up against the likes of Radagon of the Golden Order, Godrick the Grafted, Starscourge Radahn, and many more. First up is Godrick, who gives the fight a good go before succumbing to the sheer onslaught from the 10 assassins. A similar fate befalls Rennala, who barely manages to get off a single attack before they're hacked to pieces.

Godfrey's Shade doesn't fare much better, getting stun-locked and then torn to shreds by the pack, and the same happens with the Fire Giant, Morgott, Sir Gideon Ofnir, Godfrey, and Mohg. Each boss gives the fight a pretty good go, but the sheer numbers of the nine Black Knife Assassins and their leader makes it really hard if they're susceptible to being stunned.

However, a fair few bosses actually manage to fight off the assassins and emerge victorious. Starscourge Radahn, Astel, Dragonlord Placidusax, Rykard, Malenia, Maliketh still in his Beast Clergyman form, and Radagon all overcome the 10 assassins and claim victory, proving that they'd perhaps be able to overcome the Night of the Black Knives.

If you're unfamiliar with the event itself, the Night of the Black Knives, is only ever alluded to an Elden Ring. It's an event which took place years before the Tarnished's time, and saw a number of prolific figures throughout The Lands Between murdered in cold blood. If you want to find out more about the event, head over to our Elden Ring Ranni questline and secret ending walkthrough guide for more.

Just the other day, it was revealed Elden Ring's most tragic NPC was forgotten due to a single typo.