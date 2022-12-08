Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her heads to the PvP Colosseum with his closest ally: himself

Elden Ring's famed Let Me Solo Her has stepped into the PvP Colosseums.

Doing something deliciously different for a change, Let Me Solo Her has stopped defeating the hardest boss in Elden Ring single-handedly and has instead headed into the PvP arenas. Not content with anyone else at their side, Let Me Solo Her has opted to play alongside themselves. As you do.

Yes, that is the Mimic Tear in action in the clip above, if you were wondering. Let Me Solo Her is so supremely powerful in Elden Ring, that their Mimic Tear copy is actually able to parry another player, before deftly cleaving them down the middle with a massive great sword.

We can't help but wonder why Let Me Solo Her prefers working alone to alongside other players. Do they have trust issues in FromSoftware games? Now that we think about it, why the hell wouldn't they, considering all the things FromSoftware players tend to pull online?

No matter, at least Let Me Solo Her has new territory to claim after utterly dominating Malenia. They became such a legend among Elden Ring's community for defeating the boss over and over again for players that publisher Bandai Namco actually sent them a freakin' sword.

After effectively retiring earlier this year in July, Let Me Solo Her said they wanted other players to pick up the mantle after them. Now that they've moved onto new horizons with the Elden Ring Colosseum update this week, perhaps someone really will pick up their mantle of defeating Malenia.

