Elden Ring fan builds 30-pound Wandering Mausoleum out of Lego

Someone has recreated Elden Ring's Wandering Mausoleum using Lego, and it's stunning.

In typical FromSoftware fashion, Elden Ring is full of weird and wonderful creatures. One of the game's oddest yet most magnificent entities is, of course, the Wandering Mausoleum. These look like huge stone turtles and slowly roam around the Lands Between, carrying towering structures on their backs. Now one Elden Ring fan has paid tribute to these fantastical beings with an impressive model made out of Lego.

It's the work of master builder HoboSapient, who shared their creation on the Elden Ring subreddit (opens in new tab). Their Lego version of the Wandering Mausoleum captures not only the look of the creature it's inspired by but also its colossal size. The creation contains "roughly 5000-6000" pieces and weighs a whopping 30 pounds. It's certainly one of the most impressive builds we've seen. One Reddit user questioned how the internal structure was built, to which HoboSapient replied, "Lots of Technic", which is typically used to build more advanced Lego models.

Last month, Lego announced a new set that lets you build the iconic Atari 2600 from those beloved bricks. The set contains 2532 pieces that, when put together, look just like the classic console. It's available right now over on the official Lego website (opens in new tab). Alternatively, you can opt for a blocky version of Mario's nemesis Bowser, who is due to hit shelves on October 1. You'll have to make some serious room for King Koopa, though, as he's 12.5 inches tall and 16 inches wide.

