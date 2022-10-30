Elden Ring buffed this unpopular greatsword so hard it can now stunlock Malenia

One of Elden Ring's most unpopular greatswords has had such a powerful buff, it can now stunlock one of the game's toughest bosses, Malenia.

Evidence of the Orduvis Greatsword's improvements first popped up on Elden Ring (opens in new tab)'s subreddit community, clocking up an impressive 2,000+ upvotes as Elden Ring players marveled at the sword in action.

"This was done on my Holy damage build. Demigods are supposed to be very resistant to holy damage," the OP explained after sharing the video. "Apparently only my incantations didn't do much damage. My sacred ash of wars can do quite a bit of damage to her.

"So far this cheese only works in Phase 1, I can't quite get it to work in phase 2 yet," they added. "Looks harder than it is because the timing to stagger her in phase 1 is precise. Slightly earlier or later and her hyper armor will kick in, preventing a stagger.

"It should work in phase 2, after all, her poise doesn't change.

"I initially planned to end the fight with a nice wave of gold, but Ordovis Vortex is just too strong. Still a nice clean finale," they concluded. "They super buffed it!"

Here's a clip of the greatsword in action:

