Elden Ring player beats game with quintuple the bosses

A streamer has completed Elden Ring with no summon and no glitches… and by beating quintuple (5x) bosses. No, that's not a typo.

As if taking on some of these bosses one-on-one wasn't difficult enough, Elden Ring (opens in new tab) streamer Star0chris (opens in new tab) completed the game by taking on five of each boss at a time and lived to tell the tale.

Clocking up a respectable 738 deaths throughout their playthrough, they most recently took down five simultaneous Elden Beasts to complete the game.

As you may well expect at this point, plenty of commenters had something to say about their build and set-up (opens in new tab), but even though the streamer says it's the "hardest [run] they've done" (opens in new tab), it's also been "the most fun", too.

I FINALLY BEAT QUINTUPLE (5X) BOSSES IN ELDEN RING (glitchless, no summons) LETS GOOOO(cut parts of the clip out so it could fit on twitter, will be posting a full video of the run soonish on YT) pic.twitter.com/CLdAACdkM2September 16, 2022 See more

Interestingly, it's not simply a matter of spamming the same combos, as the bosses - even duplicated - don't always do the same attacks at the same time.

"Each act independently, so sometimes some of them will do the same action at the same time, but mostly it's chaos unless there is a scripted attack based on their health or something, like with Radagon," the streamer explained in a subsequent tweet.

Talking of Elden Ring streamers - did you see this one who is playing through Elden Ring using a dance pad for a controller (opens in new tab)? MissMikkaa – yes, the same MissMikkaa who completed the game with just one hand and without leveling up past rune level one (opens in new tab) – recently took down the game's toughest boss, Malenia, using a dancepad as a controller.

"I DID IT!" she tweeted once the battle was done. "I killed Malenia with Dance Pad only! It took me 84 tries and about six hours to get her down but managed to do it in one session. Pretty awesome! Next up: Gideon."

MissMikkaa's tenaciousness can be watched in real-time over on her Twitch channel , which I heartily recommend. And yes, just like her one-handed adventure, the streamer is making things extra tough by not levelling up through this playthrough, too.

Hard to believe, I know, but did you know that dataminers discovered that Elden Ring's most notorious boss, Malenia, used to be even more difficult (opens in new tab) to beat than she already is?

Two gorgeous official Elden Ring art books (opens in new tab) are slated to go on sale later this year… but only in Japan. And it's so immense, it will ship in two separate 400-page volumes. Scheduled to release on November 30, the first book will cover the game's opening area and cinematics, concept art of the open world and dungeons, and art related to characters and armor, whilst the second (opens in new tab) covers enemy design, weapons, and "many item illustrations".

And did you see that an Elden Ring board game is now in development (opens in new tab), featuring diceless combat and a gradually unfolding world?