Eight years after a Call of Duty dev promised to reveal an easter egg, fans have come calling

Eight years after a Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 dev promised to reveal a secret easter egg, the game's community has come looking for answers.

As brought up by Twitter user Glitching Queen earlier this week, former Treyarch studio co-head and game director Jason Blundell originally gave an interview back in 2013, in which he refused to give an answer about an "impossible" easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's Shadows of Evil Zombies map.

"So here's the thing, just to crush everyone's dreams," Blundell begins in the video just below. "You can ask me all you want, I'm going to put that away in a vault and talk to you about it again in eight years time," Blundell says of the undiscovered easter egg in the game's Zombies mode.

Dear @Treyarch , Jason Blundell made mention in Dalek's video that he would tell the community what the Impossible EE is on SOE in 8 years post release. It is now 8 years later. Is there anyway we can get a hint? We don't need the solve but just maybe a breadcrumb. #ImpossibleEE pic.twitter.com/hQez28yG6fJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Now, Call of Duty players from far and wider are banding together under the tweet above to seek an answer from Blundell. All these years later in 2023, players clearly remember the promise of the "impossible" Easter egg in Shadows of Evil, and want to know just what Blundell was hiding.

However, it's worth pointing out that we technically aren't eight years post-launch from Black Ops 3, as the tweet above states. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 launched on November 6, 2015, so we could actually be waiting until the end of this year for Blundell to eventually give an answer.

That is if Blundell gives the answer, of course. As the video from Glitching Queen below summarises, Blundell is no longer at Treyarch, and he's actually pretty hard to get hold of, having no social media presence whatsoever. At the end of the video, Glitching Queen encourages others to get #ImpossibleEE trending on Twitter, to spur Blundell, or any other developers who know about the easter egg, to eventually come forward.

It's a long shot, but it's the only hope players have right now. As the video points out though, Blundell actually did come through on a previous promise similar to this with Call of Duty: World at War, revealing an easter egg years after he said he would. Call of Duty veterans are hoping Blundell can once again make good on an easter egg-related promise.

