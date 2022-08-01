Stranger Things' Eddie Munson melts faces at Metallica concert

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn met his character's favorite band this past weekend – and rocked out with them backstage.

It was iconic enough when Metallica closed out their Lollapalooza 2022 set with "Master of Puppets" and threw up Eddie Munson's iconic Stranger Things season 4 guitar solo on the screens above them. But the band took it a step further by inviting Joseph Quinn backstage to jam – and give the actor a signed replica of Eddie's guitar.

The 1986 single reentered the Billboard charts after Stranger Things season 4 vol 2. featured metalhead Eddie Munson shredding along to the song amongst a hurricane of bats in the Upside Down. Metallica was so excited about the scene that they created their own video playing the song while even sporting their own Hellfire Club t-shirts.

Quinn met the band backstage at Lollapalooza, Chicago's annual musical festival, and had a heartwarming exchange before having their own jam session to "Master of Puppets."

“I feel very connected to you guys,” Quinn told the band, having previously shared that he practiced the song 'manically' after his initial read-through of the script.

“I’m a big fan [of the show], I have been since Season 1,” lead singer James Hetfield responded. "My kids and I, it’s been a bonding experience for us."

The band gifted Quinn a signed replica of Eddie's guitar, writing, "To Joe, the Master of Puppets!" and "The fifth member! Welcome!"

“It was amazing! Opportunities to play ‘Master of Puppets’ with the most iconic metal band of all time don’t come around very often,” Quinn told Netflix's Tudum (opens in new tab). “A story for the grandkids.”

