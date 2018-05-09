Earn $1,000,000 in GTA Online cash, just for logging in

Rockstar is not messing around. To celebrate Business Week in Southern San Andreas, you can score over GTA$1,000,000 just for logging in to GTA Online every day this week, and there's a Red Dead Redemption 2 reward on the prairie horizon too.

"Whether you’re fresh off the plane at LSIA or a longstanding VIP, everyone who logs in to GTA Online this week will qualify for a state sponsored gift of GTA$250K," promises Rockstar. "To keep your hustle running like clockwork, they’ll also slide you an additional GTA$150K for each subsequent day you log in to GTA Online this week, through May 14."

You can expect your big payout to hit your GTA Online account between May 15 and 21, so start planning your next big purchase now.

Rockstar also hinted that it's planning to pay homage to Red Dead Redemption 2 in its own special way.

"If you're looking forward to Red Dead Redemption 2 after this past week's trailer and previews, and have yet to unearth the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online, make sure to check the inbox on your in-game iFruit for the first clue to unlocking this antique in both GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2. Look for another lost relic from the frontier to be unearthed in Los Santos later this year."

This latest update also brings lots of goodies to the game, including the four wheeled kind. The Overflod Tyrant and Dominator GTX are now both available in-game, and are just the thing to drop your new dollars on. For the fashion conscious, the Vanilla Unicorn T-Shirt and Black Ammu-Nation Cap are free unlocks if you log in before May 14.

Want to learn more about Rockstar's next story of life in the West? Check out the 9 things you might've missed in the new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer.