9 things you might've missed in the new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer

If you’ve already sat down by the campfire to watch the latest Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer, you’ll know the world you’re going to be stepping into in October isn’t in the best shape. The era of gunslingers and outlaws is quickly coming to an end, and as Dutch Van der Linde’s right-hand-man Arthur Morgan, you’re one of a dying breed who’s about to witness its final moments. Just a warning: prepare yourself for the world around you to be utterly different from the landscapes John Marston roamed around in Red Dead Redemption . Just in case you can’t wait for October to find out what it’s like for yourself, we’ve picked out the 9 biggest things you need to know from the trailer.

All you need to do is take a glance at the video above to see the tiny details the trailer was hiding. Easy, right? Yeah, we were holding out for some gameplay clips too, but even though the majority of the third trailer looks like it was taken from cutscenes, there are still a few nuggets of information that could tell us quite a bit about what the game will be like once it hits shelves on October 26.