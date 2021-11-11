Early Black Friday laptop deals: Save up to $110 on Chromebooks at Walmart today

Early Black Friday laptop deals are upon us at Walmart in its Deals for Days sale, where you can currently save up to $110 on some popular Chromebook models today. However, should any of these laptops pique your interest, you'll need to move quickly, as they don't tend to hang around for too long at these prices.

In terms of stand-out laptop deals available, the HP 14 Touch x360 is currently selling for just $329 (reduced from $379) which, for a model featuring a massive 128GB SSD - scarcely seen on Chromebooks at this price point normally - is excellent value. That kind of SSD is usually far more commonplace for models closer to the $300 mark instead.

When it comes to budget-end Chromebooks, Walmart has you covered, as you can currently score yourself the Samsung Chromebook 4 for only $129 (reduced from $200). It's cheaper at Walmart right now than it has ever been at Amazon, despite the world's largest online retailer listing it right now with a $93 discount off its MSRP.

Today's best early Black Friday laptop deals

Samsung Chromebook 4 | $200 Samsung Chromebook 4 | $200 $129 at Walmart

Save $71 - This is one of the lowest ever recorded prices on the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 and it is definitely worth the investment if you're after something cheap and cheerful to work on. Features: Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6-inch diagonal HD screen.

Samsung Chromebook 4+ | $319 Samsung Chromebook 4+ | $319 $209 at Walmart

Save $110 - It's not technically a part of Walmart's early Black Friday sale, but seeing as the discount is so substantial given the spec of the laptop, it's a worthy inclusion to our roundup. Features: Intel Celeron N4000, Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, 15.6-inch, Full HD screen.

HP 14 Touch x360 | $379 HP 14 Touch x360 | $379 $329 at Walmart

Save $50 - We rarely see Chromebooks at this price range with such sizable storage, so if you're after a cheap laptop to keep all your files on, it's got you covered. Features: Intel Pentium Silver N5030, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, 14-inch diagonal HD touchscreen.

More of today's best laptop deals

Our price comparison technology works 24/7 to bring you some of the best laptop deals this side of Black Friday.

If you're after something a little more portable and high-tech then the Black Friday iPad deals are a good place to start. Similarly, the Black Friday gaming laptop deals are sure to offer such savings on powerful hardware. And if you need extra typing room, the Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals have your back.