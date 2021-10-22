Quick - these early Black Friday laptop deals will end tonight

Best Buy's early Black Friday laptop deals are offering some excellent savings right now, with a price guarantee that ensures you won't be disappointed by any further discounts. However, most of these offers will end tonight, so you'll have to be quick to beat the crowds.

My Best Buy members can shop these early Black Friday laptop deals in full confidence that they won't be sniped by a lower price on the big day itself. The retailer is promising to refund the difference if prices do drop even further over the sales period. Plus, membership is completely free so this offer is well worth taking advantage of, especially considering Black Friday seems to start earlier and earlier each year.

Not only is the price guaranteed, but the sales themselves are offering excellent value - well deserving of that Black Friday laptop deals label. The star of the show is this HP Chromebook for just $99 (was $259) offering excellent value for under $100. Or, if you're looking for a Windows machine, the 11-inch HP Pavilion x360 is available for a fantastic $279.99 (was $449.99).

That's a little dinky for working from home or getting through more significant tasks, which is why we'd recommend also checking out a 15.6-inch HP laptop. Both the i3 and i5 versions are currently seeing some Black Friday level discounts, with 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configurations seeing uncharacteristically low prices. You'll find the former available for just $329 (was $499.99) and the latter for $399.99 (was $599.99).

We're rounding up all the best early Black Friday laptop deals Best Buy has unleashed just below. However, we'd also recommend checking out everything we expect to see from this year's Black Friday gaming laptop deals as well.

Today's best early Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook HP 11.6-inch Chromebook | $259 $99 at Best Buy

Save $160 - If you're after a super cheap Chromebook for simple tasks and streaming, Best Buy is already offering an excellent price on this 11.6-inch HP model well ahead of the full Black Friday laptop deals. You're getting an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage - the basic specs, but perfect if you're looking to spend as little as possible. Deal ends tonight

HP 14-inch Chromebook HP 14-inch Chromebook | $319 $149 at Best Buy

Save $170 - For those who need a little more screen real estate, however, we'd recommend making the jump up to $149. That's a great price for a 14-inch Chromebook - especially one with 64GB of storage space, a spec we rarely see below $180. Deal ends tonight

HP 14-inch laptop HP 14-inch laptop | $249.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 - This is particularly cheap Windows laptop, because it's only really designed for everyday browsing and streaming. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage won't see you through demanding tasks, but will serve you well for lighter use, especially at this excellent $189.99 price tag.

HP Pavilion X360 11.6-inch laptop HP Pavilion X360 11.6-inch laptop | $449.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - This HP Pavilion laptop deal is saving you $170 on a super flexible machine, complete with 2-in-1 touchscreen functionality and a portable form factor. At $279.99 you're getting decent value on that 128GB SSD (we sometimes see HDDs at this price point), but this is still a spec designed for lighter use. Deal ends tonight

HP 15.6-inch laptop HP 15.6-inch laptop | $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - You're getting great value on this 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration of a solid mid-range machine here. We might see this model drop a little cheaper when official Black Friday laptop deals land, but Best Buy is offering a price guarantee so you'll always come out on top. You can also upgrade to i5 processor for $579.99 $399.99. Deal ends tonight

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Microsoft Surface Laptop Go | $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The Surface Go does carry a premium by virtue of its brand, but you're still getting a solid price on a premium model here. The specs under the hood are weaker than those you might find on a more budget build (10th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) but these are luxury machines so the $150 discount is working well for you.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $949.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This Lenovo Yoga 7i really steps things up a notch if you're willing to shift your budget a little higher. With 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD there's plenty of power under the hood, and that smooth 2-in-1 functionality will definitely come in handy as well. With $200 off you're shaving this price all the way down from nearly $1,000 - perfect if you're looking to save on a more high end machine.

MSI GF65 gaming laptop | RTX 3060 GPU MSI GF65 gaming laptop | RTX 3060 GPU | $1,100 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This is easily one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far - an RTX 3060 gaming rig with a 512GB SSD for just $849.99. That's an excellent spec and price for an entry level machine, and the i5 processor and 8GB RAM will be fine for lighter titles as well. Deal ends tonight

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,149.99 $879.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 - You can pick up a Dell G5 gaming laptop complete with Ryzen 7 processor, 512GB SSD and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for just $879.99 right now. That's perfect if you're looking for an entry level rig that won't break the bank, though it's worth noting that you're only getting 8GB RAM in here. Deal ends tonight

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | $1,749.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - If you're really looking to push the boat out, this 4K HDR Lenovo Yoga 9i is taking a massive $400 discount in Best Buy's latest early Black Friday laptop deals. You're getting bags of power here, with an 11th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

