Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals: historic low prices on RTX 3060 machines at Best Buy

There are some great early Black Friday gaming laptop deals in Best Buy's Wish List Event sale today, including a super-low price on on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7. It's currently selling for only $1,299.99 (discounted from $1,500) and, from what we can tell, marks the first time that this particular gaming laptop deal has been available for under $1,300.

The previous lowest-ever price on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, complete with RTX 3060 GPU, was $1,349.99, so you're saving an additional $50 here. While it's not uncommon to find RTX 3060 laptops around this price range, it is less heard of to find models featuring a 165Hz refresh rate panel for the money.

Particular attention should also be directed at the MSI Stealth 15M, which you can pick up today for just $1,299.99 (reduced from $1,600) for a full saving of $300. It's the cheapest that it's ever been at Best Buy, and the second-lowest recorded price historically. However, that model from Amazon included a smaller 512GB SSD and not the 1TB version available here. Also of note, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is selling for just $1,299.99 (down from $1,500).

It's worth stating that these particular deals are not covered by Best Buy's Black Friday price match guarantee. Therefore, it's unlikely that these prices will be matched, or beaten, during the Black Friday gaming laptop deals. We recommend acting sooner rather than later if you've found the perfect portable powerhouse for you, as slow and steady certainly doesn't win this particular race.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 | $1,500 Lenovo Legion Slim 7 | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is the historic lowest ever price on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 which has yet to be matched by any other online retailer. It's uncertain whether or not this deal will reappear, so act now if you're after one. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD IPS 165Hz screen.

MSI Stealth 15M | $1,600 MSI Stealth 15M | $1,600 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - It's been cheaper once before, but the MSI Stealth 15M at Best Buy features double the hard drive space than that cheaper model did. You're benefiting from a 1TB SSD here. Features: Intel Core i7-11375H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

Acer Predator Triton 300 | $1,500 Acer Predator Triton 300 | $1,500 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - It's hit this record lowest ever price a handful of times over the past six months or so, but you're still getting the best deal on a stellar small form factor gaming machine. Features: Intel Core i7-11375H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch 144Hz Full HD screen.

More of today's best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

If you've not seen something here that piques your interest then our price comparison technology is here to help. It scours the web for the best gaming laptop deals that you'll find this side of Black Friday.

Up your peripheral game for less later this month with the Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals, and take that action to the big screen with Black Friday gaming monitor deals, too.