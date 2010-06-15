E3 2010: Dead Space 2 coming out January 25, 2011

After January of this year, which had Bayonetta, Mass Effect 2 and Darksiders, it seems like the first month of the year has become a month that can have real releases in it. And following ME2’s release date by almost exactly one year, Dead Space 2 is coming out January 25 of next year, which honestly can’t come soon enough after the action we saw at the EA press conference from E3. Here’s a taste with some new screens:

In a clip that easily had the most gameplay shown publically to date, hero Isaac Clarke took on an awesomely huge monster in a Church of Scientology, followed by a the creepiest children since Dante’s Inferno. Eventually we got a taste of Sprawl, the giant space city the whole thing takes place in, but the tour was cut short as Isaac is nearly ripped out into space before escaping into hatch that placed him in the way of another giant monster. Unfortunately it ended abruptly there as we were told the demo would be complete at tomorrow’s Sony conference. Sadly we must wait, but that’s nothing compared to waitingthe next six months until the title’s release.

Jun 14, 2010