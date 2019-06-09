Dying Light 2 parkours its way onto PC and console next year, with a new E3 2019 trailer that nails the landing

Feast your eyes on the latest Dying Light 2 trailer from the Microsoft Xbox E3 2019 press conference below, and try not to think too much about the fact that the game's been delayed from this year to "Spring 2020."

The open world zombie slaying sequel from Techland, which places a heavy focus on choice and consequence storytelling, has already made a strong impression at E3 2019 this weekend, with new gameplay, screenshots, and info about what to expect from its dystopian rendition of the "New Dark Ages" in Eastern Europe.

We previously knew very little about the central plot of Dying Light 2, but this story-focused trailer gives us a good idea of the heroes, villains, and zombies at the heart of the events surrounding your adventures in the game's decaying urban jungle setting known only as The City.

Speaking of, Techland has also revealed that Dying Light 2's main protagonist is a chap by the name of Aiden Caldwell (sorry, Kyle Crane fans), "an infected survivor whose high-flying parkour skills and brutal combat ability make him a valuable asset in this crumbling metropolis."

Previously, the game had been slated for a 2019 release, but Techland has now confirmed a Spring 2020 window, with a more specific date to be locked down at a later time. In any case, Dying Light 2 will be released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One early next year, and it's already looking like one of the best zombie games that money can buy.

