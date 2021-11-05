Dwayne Johnson thinks he can make a DC/Marvel crossover happen

Dwayne Johnson wants to see a crossover between Marvel and DC – and he thinks he's the person to make it happen.

"I think there’s a crossover with Black Adam, Wonder Woman," Johnson told Variety at the premiere for his latest movie, Netflix's Red Notice. "What we were just talking about today was, I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said, 'There should be a crossover Marvel and DC Universe. We can be the ones to possibly make it happen.' So we’ll see, we’ll see what happens down the road."

Johnson, Gadot, and Reynolds have all played (or are about to play) superheroes, with Gadot playing Wonder Woman in the DCEU, Reynolds playing the Marvel antihero Deadpool , and Johnson set to take on the role of Black Adam in the upcoming DC movie.

The trio also star in the action-comedy Red Notice together – Reynolds and Gadot play rival criminals, while Johnson plays the FBI's top profiler, and the three cross paths during a daring heist.

Of course, it's not completely out of the question that Wonder Woman and Black Adam might cross paths on screen as they're both part of the DCEU, but a Marvel/DC crossover is a little more ambitious. But if the Rock thinks he can do it, who are we to question that?