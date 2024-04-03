Dune 2 actor has "no regrets" about being cut from the movie, but warns we'll never see the deleted scenes

Cutting Stephen McKinley Henderson's out of Dune 2 might have been a harrowing experience for director Denis Villeneuve but turns out, the actor himself is rather chill about his scenes being omitted from the final edit.

While promoting upcoming war flick Civil War recently, Henderson was asked by Entertainment Weekly about his involvement in Dune: Part Two, to which he diplomatically replied: "I shot stuff for them and had a great time with Denis and Austin Butler.

"I got to have a nice lunch with Christopher Walken," he continued. "It was a great thing to be a part of, and I understand it comes with the territory. Denis had to do the film that he had to do. So I just love being a part of it. No regrets.

For those who are wondering why Thufir Hawat, an Atreides' ally in the first film, would be sharing the screen with Butler's baddie Feyd-Rautha, it's worth mentioning here that in the Frank Herbert novel in which the movies are based, the character is forced into serving House Harkonnen following the battle for Arrakis at the end of Dune (2021).

As he explained that Villeneuve told him he wasn't in the movie "months ago", Henderson added: "It wasn't like I found out last week or anything. But what I was thinking was, 'Man, I got Civil War.' Quite honestly, this was the one that I was most looking forward to."

It's just as well, really, as he goes on to claim that "we'll never see" his deleted Dune 2 footage a statement that checks out with what Villeneuve told Collider back in February. "I'm a strong believer that when it's not in the movie, it's dead," the filmmaker said at the time. "I kill darlings, and it's painful for me."

Starring the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Timothée Chalamet, Dune centers on Paul Atreides, the son of a powerful Duke, whose life gets turned upside down when his father Leto (Oscar Isaac) accepts a stewardship role on the hostile planet of Arrakis. At the end of Part 1, Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica, align themselves with the desert world's people, the Fremen, in an attempt to free it from the unlawful, brutal Harkonnens and fulfil Leto's dream of bringing peace to the land.

Part 2 will pick up where the original leaves off, with Paul, Jessica, and Chani making a play for power against Christopher Walken's ruthless Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV.

