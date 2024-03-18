Dune 2 hits a major box office milestone, surpassing the first film

Dune: Part Two has hit a major milestone at the box office, surpassing the first film's total gross. That's quite the achievement, considering Part Two has only been in theaters for just over two weeks.

So far, Dune 2 has grossed $494.7 globally, according to Variety, which also predicts the film will cross the $500 million mark very soon. Dune: Part One, meanwhile, grossed $433 million. Plus, it only took 10 days for Part Two to surpass the first film's domestic total of $108 million. Though, it should be noted that the first Dune movie was released simultaneously on HBO Max, which probably had an effect on ticket sales.

Dune: Part Two tells the next chapter in the story of Paul Atreides, following on directly from Dune: Part One. Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul, with other returning cast members including Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, and Rebecca Ferguson. Newcomers include Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler.

As for whether a potential Dune 3 could happen, that hasn't been confirmed just yet, but it's looking pretty good that we'll see a third part some day – though, perhaps not anytime soon. "There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don't want to rush it," director Denis Villeneuve has said of a third film. "The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality."

