Drew Barrymore teases her Scream character could return in sequel

Drew Barrymore is convinced her Scream character Casey Becker could pop up in future sequels, despite the fact that she was one of Ghostface's first victims in the 1996 original. What's more, she'd be keen to reprise the role if the franchise's new directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ever figured out a way to bring Casey back.

While chatting to her friend Ross Matthews on her talk show recently, Barrymore was asked whether a return to Woodsboro could ever be on the cards, especially now that Scream 6 has brought back Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed, who was stabbed by Charlie Walker in Scream 4.

"I asked you if maybe your character, maybe, survived," Matthews recalled. "You know, doctors can do amazing things! And you said, maybe there's a chance she did survive. So, does this make you want to bring her back for Scream VII?"

"It's funny. I've never thought of it this way, but I'm pretty sure a C-section is comparable to what happened to her," Barrymore replied, referencing the fact that Casey was stabbed in the chest and then disemboweled in Scream's opening sequence. "Like, literally. And I'm here! I'm fine! So, maybe Casey Becker will be okay.

"With good writing, you can make anything happen. I'm so glad that this franchise is still such a viable commodity," she concluded.

Swapping the West Coast for New York City, Scream 6 sees Ghostface survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera), her younger sister Tara (Wednesday's Jenna Ortega), and their pals try to start afresh in the Big Apple. But paranoid Sam's worst fears are realized when another mysterious masked murderer pops up to terrorize them on the year-anniversary of the previous attack.

