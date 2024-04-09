Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer's Appraisal and Spellbound quest walkthroughs

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer's Appraisal and Spellbound quests are two interlinked missions that have you looking for five grimoires. You can do either missions separately, as they both ask for the same books, but it's possible to complete both missions with a little light forgery if you have the time and money.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer's Appraisal and Spellbound explained

The Spellbound and Sorcerer's Appraisal in Dragon's Dogma are two different missions that have you looking for the same five books. You can complete either separately easily without ever knowing the other exists, but if you have both missions active - and are willing to get all the five books needed copied by Ibrahim the Forger - then you can complete both missions.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer's Appraisal and Spellbound map

This map has all the book locations for the Sorcerer's Appraisal and Spellbound as well as the starting points and other key locations needed for both quests. The books are in the numbered circles.

How to start Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer's Appraisal

You can start the Sorcerer's Appraisal quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 in Checkpoint Rest Town if you visit Myrrdin's House at the top of the path leading uphill. You'll need to be dressed in courtly tunic and breeches when you approach him or he won't talk to you. So if you don't have those left after the Dragon's Dogma 2 Stolen Throne mission you'll need to search houses in the noble quarter of Vernsworth to find some more. You can also find a full set in the trunk of the Vernsworth castle guest quarters on the second floor.

Assuming you have the right clothes, Myrrdin will then invite you in and start the mission Sorcerer's Appraisal where he'll offer you some training in return for finding the five grimoires he's listed.

How to start Dragon's Dogma 2 Spellbound

You'll be able to start the Spellbound mission when you find Eini's House and speak to Trysha. The house is a marked location in an out of the way network of roads to the north west of the map, far north of Melve and north west of Borderwatch Outpost. Head to the location shown and you should see a banner called 'Eini's Home' when you zoom in on the map.

Not only is the location completely out of the way but you'll need to get Trysha on her own to start the mission. There's nowhere to wait out time here, so you might just have to stand about until her grandparents leave the house and she'll talk to you. When she does she'll finally give you the same five books to find as Myrrdin.

1 Where to find Let There Be Light in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can actually find Let There Be Light upstairs in Myrrdin's House and you won't need fancy clothes to get in. On the right hand side of the building as you face it there will be a crumbling wall you can climb up and use to jump to the balcony.

From there you can find the book on a desk inside. Just take it and leave, as if Myrrdin finds you he'll attack and you'll likely end up killing him and needing a Wakestone to revive him to complete the quest.

2 Where to find Fulminous Shield in Dragon's Dogma 2

Trysha's info says you'll be able to get Fulminous Shield in "a shop not far from here". That shop is Dudley, the trader you see as you enter Melve - he'll sell you the book for 5000G, making it one of the quickest and easiest books to get.

3 Where to find Nation's Death Knell in Dragon's Dogma 2

There are two versions of Nation's Death Knell you can find. One can be found in a second floor room of the Ancient Battleground area and it is clearly the one 'used in a war'. But it's tied to a quest called Toiled to Rest, and a character called Oskar - taking it before completing Oskar's quest can mess with that, so I'm going to focus on the one you can find in the Waterfall Cave highlighted on the map above. While there's a chimaera in the main chamber and a ghost guarding the chest you can find the book in, you can otherwise simply walk in and take what you need. The caves are a maze though, so use this map to find your way to the second floor where you can get the book out of a chest.

4 Where to find Howling Blizzard in Dragon's Dogma 2

You can get Howling Blizzard from Wendy in the Nameless Village. We found her in the house marked on this map:

The only drawback here is that she wants to trade Fulminous Shield for Howling Blizzard. To avoid losing one of the books you need, head to Ibrahim the Forger in Checkpoint Rest Town and make a copy of Fulminous Shield, when you have it. That will get you a book called Fruminous Shield, as well as the real one. Take the copy to Wendy and you'll get Howling Blizzard.

5 Where to find Towering Earth in Dragon's Dogma 2

Towering Earth is probably the easiest book to get because you just need to speak to Waldhar who you should have helped as part of the Dragon's Dogma 2 Caged Magistrate quest. Assuming that's done you can just visit him in the Gracious Hand Vaults and speak to him to get the book.

Who should you give the books to in Sorcerer's Appraisal and Spellbound?

As I mentioned earlier you can forge a full set of the books using Ibrahim the Forger at the Checkpoint Rest Town which will let you give books to everyone. It'll cost 6000G and take a full day per book so you'll need both time and money to please everyone.

The key thing to know is that Myrrdin just wants to collect the books, so he won't try to use them and take the copies happily without even checking. Trysha, on the other hand, wants to learn magic, so will try to use then and notice if she has the fakes.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Sorcerer's Appraisal rewards

Give Myrrdin the forged books and you'll earn the following rewards:

Ares Morpho robe

11,000G

Myrrdin's Chronicle (unlocks the Maelstrom whirlwind spell)

Dragon's Dogma 2 Spellbound rewards

Giving Trysha the real books will initially earn you a turquoise ring that 'proves the wearer's friendship with Trysha, daughter to a sorcerer of renown'. Spoilers: Myrrdin is her dad and the ring lets you claim the Maelstrom spell from him if you fail his quest - say, for example, by giving Trysha all the books before you even knew he existed.

After that you'll have to go away and come back in a few days. When you do you'll return to find Trysha has gone magic mad and is casting spells all over the place. Avoid killing her and chase her around until you can grab her to end her rampage. When you do you'll have to wait another few days for her to recover where you'll get the following rewards:

Enchanter's Almanac (unlocks the Celestial Paean spell which recovers stamina)

Conjuror's Jottings (unlocks the Meteoron spell which summons meteors)

Cast Stone mage staff

