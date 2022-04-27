Harry Styles and Florence Pugh leave CinemaCon blushing with steamy new Don't Worry Darling trailer

The first full-length trailer for Don't Worry Darling premiered for audiences at CinemaCon.

The psychological thriller is the second movie from director Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as married couple Alice and Jack. According to the new trailer (via Deadline ), Jack works for an enigmatic organization called Victory, which is supposed to change the world as we know it. Intriguing.

Housewife Alice and the rest of the women living in the town are told to stay inside. Why? Well, we're sure that will become clear. As well as intrigue, however, it seems there was also a lot of sex in the trailer, which left viewers with raised eyebrows.

Onstage at the convention, Wilde said that Don’t Worry Darling is reminiscent of "Inception, The Matrix, Truman Show. It’s my love letter to the movies that pushed boundaries of ambition." Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself also star in the '50s-set thriller.

She made her directorial debut in 2019 with the high school comedy Booksmart, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, so Don't Worry Darling is a pretty significant change of pace for the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, this will be Styles' first leading role in a movie after he made his debut in 2017's Dunkirk. He's also set to star in the drama My Policeman alongside The Crown's Emma Corrin, but that movie doesn't have a release date yet. As for Pugh, she was recently cast in the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune .