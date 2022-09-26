Don't Worry Darling star KiKi Layne says "most" of her scenes were cut

Don't Worry Darling star KiKi Layne says that the majority of her and co-star Ari'el Stachel's scenes were cut from the film's theatrical release.

“The best thing about Don't Worry Darling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari'el Stachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life,” the actor wrote on Instagram. "#GotMyCheck, #GotMyMan, #EverythingHappensforaReason." Stachel also made his own Instagram post, echoing Layne's sentiment that the best part of the film was meeting each other.

Layne stars as Marget Watkins, one of the housewives in the idyllic 1950s company town of Victory, who begins to question whether or not things are as perfect as they seem. Stachel plays her husband Ted. If you've seen the movie, then check out our Don't Worry Darling ending explained piece for more on her role.

Don't Worry Darling, controversies and all, earned over $19 million in its opening weekend. The dystopian drama stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as Alice and Jack Chambers, a young happy couple living in what appears to be a 1950s paradise until strange occurrences lead Alice to doubt the utopian nature of their life. Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine, Kate Berlant, and Olivia Wilde also star.

Layne is perhaps best known for starring in the Barry Jenkins romantic drama If Beale Street Could Talk, Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America, and the Charlize Theron superhero flick The Old Guard – the latter of which she is currently filming a sequel.

Don't Worry Darling is in theaters now.