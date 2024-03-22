Don't wait for Prime Day - Walmart already has some of the biggest Nintendo Switch deals we've seen yet

Amazon Prime Day might be a few months away yet, but the retailer's current Spring Sale has everyone flocking to those virtual aisles. Wade against the masses, though, and you'll find some fantastic Nintendo Switch deals sitting pretty on Walmart's shelves. These prices are the lowest they've been all year - and sit at almost the same position we were expecting to see over Prime Day proper.

The biggest Nintendo Switch deals we're seeing at the moment sit on Mario's own titles, but there's a heavy hitter for those who haven't played Tears of the Kingdom yet as well. Perhaps the most impressive is Super Mario Bros. Wonder, dipping to $47.99 (was $59.99) at Walmart for the first time. We've never seen this title drop below $48 before, and considering it's a first-party release we don't expect it to fall further by the time Prime Day rolls around. For reference, Super Mario 3D World (also on sale for $45.99 at Walmart) has stuck to similar sales prices - and that's a three-year-old remake.

Super Mario RPG is another heavy release from 2023 seeing a record-low price in Walmart's current sale, dropping to $43 for the first time ever. However, those truly looking to maximize their game hours should be looking at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. At $48.99 (was $69.99) this sequel is a dollar cheaper than last year's Black Friday offers - and we've only ever seen this $48.99 position once before.

You'll find all these Nintendo Switch deals just below, and plenty more discounts further down the page.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

Super Mario RPG | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSuper-Mario-RPG-Nintendo-Switch-U-S-Edition%2F1349013407" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> $59.99 $43 at Walmart

Save $16.99 - Super Mario RPG has only ever dipped to $47 in the past and has never neared that $45 threshold. Walmart has the remake available for just $43 right now - a record-low price we weren't expecting to close in on until at least the summer. Buy it if: ✅ You liked the original game

✅ You want a mix of strategy and timing

✅ You prefer less precise gameplay Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a more traditional Mario adventure Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-RPG-Nintendo-Switch-Version%2Fdp%2FB0C8VKNJ1B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $49.44 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-bros-wonder-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6509210.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $59.99



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSuper-Mario-3D-World-Bowser-s-Fury-Nintendo-Switch%2F381081868" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> $59.99 $45.99 at Walmart

Save $14 - Another record low price, Super Mario 3D World is down to $45.99 at Walmart right now. This is an older release, but it's still only ever found at around $50 even when on sale. Buy it if: ✅ You want a taste of 3D Mario

✅ You enjoy classic platforming gameplay

✅ You regularly play multiplayer Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting a full 3D adventure Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-3D-World-Bowsers-Fury%2Fdp%2FB08H9M7LDY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $49.75 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-3d-world-bowsers-fury-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6414113.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $51.99



Super Mario Bros. Wonder | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSuper-Mario-Bros-Wonder-Nintendo-Switch-U-S-Edition%2F2290023466" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

Save $12 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been steadily shifting its price for a couple of weeks now, particularly at Walmart. However, we've never seen it drop down below $48. Today's price represents a record low and considering it's a major first-party release we wouldn't expect it to go any further any time soon. Buy it if: ✅ You want classic Mario platforming

✅ Multiplayer is a must

✅ You still want new mechanics to play with Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a 3D adventure

❌ You don't like precise platforming Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-Bros-TM-Wonder-Nintendo-Version%2Fdp%2FB0C8VHZR14%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $50 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsuper-mario-bros-wonder-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6509210.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $59.99



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Legend-of-Zelda-Tears-of-the-Kingdom-Nintendo-Switch%2F1481578625" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> $69.99 $48.99 at Walmart

Save $21 - Even last year's Black Friday sales were a dollar above this $48.99 sale price on Tears of the Kingdom. This is a return to a record-low rate we've only seen once before in the last few months, but it's still a price we don't expect to be beaten in the summer. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Breath of the Wild

✅ You like open-world gameplay

✅ You're a puzzle fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want to sink a lot of time in Price Check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8426&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLegend-Zelda-Breath-Wild-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB097B2YWFX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Amazon: $56.11 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fthe-legend-of-zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-standard-edition-nintendo-switch-nintendo-switch-oled-model-nintendo-switch-lite%2F6464080.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">Best Buy: $69.99



Should you wait until Prime Day for Nintendo Switch deals?

Amazon's current Spring Sale feels a lot like a Prime event. We're seeing similar branding, site structure, and even heavier discounts for Prime members as well. While we can't take today's prices as proof that eventual Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals won't improve on these offers too much, price trends indicate that this is about as good as it's going to get for a little while.

Super Mario 3D World is an excellent indicator of where these numbers are going to go. It's on sale for its lowest price ever right now, but this has had three years of Prime Day and Black Friday sales to live through - and it's never strayed too far from MSRP. With Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Bros. Wonder already dropping to similar rates, and plenty of other older titles still stuck at $50+ we're not expecting much more from today's offerings. First-party Nintendo Switch games like this have never hit less than $40 with any regularity. Yes, you'll find the odd copy of Breath of the Wild or Luigi's Mansion 3 at $30 during a Black Friday flash sale, but the last few years have taught us that the majority of Ninty's first-party titles bottom out at the $45 mark at their lowest. Super Smash Bros. has only ever seen $10 off its launch MSRP, and that hit the shelves in 2018.

I wouldn't wait around for Prime Day. These Nintendo Switch deals are at their lowest prices ever and years of price trends tell us they're unlikely to drop much further. We've still got four months before Amazon is due to drop its next sale - I'd rather be spending that time with some Ninty heroes.

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

