$900 Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand figure puts a tiny Keanu Reeves on your desk

Cyberpunk 2077's Johnny Silverhand is getting his own collectible 1/4 scale figure, and barring the invention of a shrink ray, it's your best shot at putting a tiny Keanu Reeves on your desk.
This figure comes to us from PureArts, which has also prepared a suite of clothes and accessories you can use to customize your Johnny. You've got a cigar, a guitar, sunglasses – the full rocker kit. What's more, it's got a lighted base and a speaker-equipped LCD backdrop that plays music and screensavers from Cyberpunk 2077. All that for the *check notes* not-exactly-low price of $849 for the standard edition or $899 for the deluxe edition. As it happens, there will only be 2,077 units of each edition.
This isn't the first Johnny Silverhand figure we've seen, but it's easily the most impressive (and expensive). At the start of the year, a line of 7" Cyberpunk 2077 figures from McFarlane Toys was announced, featuring protagonist V as well as Johnny. Where McFarlane put more emphasis on poses, PureArts seems to be all-in on sheer fidelity. It's not every day you get a figure with its own freaking stage show.
PureArts' staggering Johnny Silverhand figure is available for pre-order today, and it's expected to ship in early-to-mid 2021. Just in case you're already planning to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 but have found that even the fanciest edition of the game can't properly express your ravenous fandom.
A new Night City wire is coming tomorrow, and it looks like we'll finally get the PC system requirements.