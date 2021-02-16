$300 off the Alienware m15 R3 is a gaming laptop deal you really don't want to miss

Stock issues have been raining on many a parade recently, but luckily this Alienware m15 R3 deal has snuck through - you can get a 2060-powered gaming laptop for $300 less than normal at Dell.

Many offers from the company are eye-watering due to that dreaded Alienware premium, but this m15 R3 deal offers better value than most. Besides enviable specs and a thinner design, it also provides a 144Hz HD display for a superior refresh rate. And for $300 less than normal? Not a bad catch for one of the best gaming laptops.

In terms of raw specs, this Alienware m15 R3 deal gets you an 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor (which should make short work of most modern games on medium to high settings), a rather lovely Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card that's a strong contender, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD for faster loading. In addition, that 144Hz refresh rate will allow for smoother visuals. While it's not a world-beating lineup by any means, it's still pretty great.

If you want a good gaming laptop for everything coming our way in 2021 and beyond, this Alienware m15 R3 is a good choice as a result.

Alienware m15 R3 | $1,850 $1,549.99 at Dell
This is a great offer on a very good laptop - the i7 processor is a winner, the addition of a 144Hz display is much appreciated, and the 2060 graphics card will handle most games at mid-to-high settings. A steal at $300 less than normal.
